Bees are the superstars of the pollinator world, receiving all the glory and attention from scientists for the part they play in nature, however scientists at Washington State University have found other insects may deserve a large slice of the credit as well.
While bees are undoubtedly more efficient pollinators, thanks to feather-like hairs encircling their bodies, among other advantages, a recently published study out of WSU found that more than a third of the insects visiting flowers were not bees, and may have a significant part to play in transporting pollen from plant to plant.
WSU post-doctoral researcher and lead author of the study, Rae Olsson, said after two years of observation cataloguing more than 2,000 visits to flowers by potential pollinators, bees were still responsible for about 61 percent of these visits, but flies came in second at about 35 percent. Olsson said the majority of fly visits were made by the syrphid fly, or hoverfly — many species of which are covered in yellow-and-black or orange-and-black bands to mimic stinging insects. As larvae, Syrphid flies are also valuable pest predators, with a strong appetite for aphids in particular.
Olsson said researchers visited 35 urban and rural farms three times a year and also took note of the abundance and diversity of flowering plant life at each site.
“The project was aimed at understanding both the plant biodiversity, the insect biodiversity and then how those different biodiversity measurements were related to each other,” they said. “We wanted to understand the relationship between the floral community and the insect community in these different landscape types.”
Throughout the study, Olsson said the data showed urban and rural farms had different trends when it came to plant diversity, which in turn had an effect on the biodiversity of pollinators that visited these spaces. They said rural spaces had limited diversity but greater abundance — in some cases, thousands of acres devoted to a single crop. Meanwhile, urban spaces tended to be more diverse with fewer plants overall.
“So the plant communities were pretty distinct in these two different landscape types, and so were their respective pollinator communities,” Olsson said.
Most pollinator research focuses on bees, Olsson said, but their research shows the potential for possibly significant assistance in this task from other species of insect. They said the hope is this work will inspire increased interest in non-bee pollinators in the scientific community.
Olsson said ideally, more research will be conducted about the pollinator potential of insects like flies — particularly over long periods of time where behavioral patterns might emerge.
“We hope that with more frequent monitoring, and monitoring in more locations, we’ll be able to understand more about what’s happening with the non-bee pollinator communities as well so that we can direct conservation efforts toward them if they need it,” they said. “And if not, that potentially these non-bee pollinators could contribute to pollination, and hopefully kind of fill in some of the gaps that are being experienced with bee losses.”
