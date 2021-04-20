Cast off crab and shrimp shells may just hold the secret to more durable and environmentally friendly concrete, according to Washington State University researchers.
Key to this research is in supplementing cement — the powdery substance that, when mixed with water, can be used to make concrete, mortar and similar materials — to improve the mechanical properties of the finished product.
WSU assistant professor Somayeh Nassiri, who is helping to lead the research, said the production of cement is extremely carbon emission-intensive. Because of its near-ubiquitous use in construction and infrastructure projects globally, cement and the products made with it represent a massive impact on the environment. Nassiri said their research aims to make concrete stronger and more durable so builders can use less of it and the projects themselves will have increased longevity and need to be repaired less frequently.
“If we can come up with ways of using less (... cement), then we can reduce the negative impact of infrastructure on the environment,” Nassiri said.
In order to meet this goal, Nassiri said researchers have turned to a special organic polymer found in shrimp and crab shells to create a substance that can be added to cement to improve concrete. The polymer — called chitin — can be derived from seafood waste and is similar to another plant-derived natural polymer called cellulose.
She said including “admixtures” in concrete is already common practice in the industry. Often these additives help reduce the water needed to make a workable paste or produce tiny air bubbles which increases durability of the concrete.
“The end goal is going to be that this is no different than the way you just would add your admixture to the mix during mixing,” Nassiri said. “The only difference and the advantage of this is that the dosages that are required are a lot smaller.”
While the project is ongoing, Nassiri said researchers have already seen promising improvements to concrete using their chitin-based admixture. In addition to improving mechanical properties of hardened concrete, she said it also helps to delay how fast the paste sets. A common tactic of builders to keep wet concrete workable is to add water but, Nassiri said, this reduces the strength of the final product. She said if they are able to produce an admixture that reduces or eliminates the need to add water in order to keep the paste malleable, this will bolster the strength and durability of the final product.
She said this means infrastructure that uses concrete will have to be repaired or replaced less frequently which could do a great deal to diminish its environmental impact. However, she cautioned, research is still at least a few years away from producing a commercially viable product.
“Right now, I mean, we have some evidence that it’s working but there’s definitely more work that needs to be done on optimizing the properties of these things to get the most that we can in terms of benefits to concrete,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”
