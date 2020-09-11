In an age where more and more political advertising is moving online, Washington State University researchers have found ads on Facebook use more partisan language than those on TV but are generally less negative.
According to a study of 2018 advertising trends comparing ads on television and Facebook, researchers said political advertisements on TV bear little resemblance their counterparts on social media
“One of the findings is that the ads themselves are quite different — you find a lot more negativity on TV than you do on digital advertising but on digital ads, you find more partisanship,” said WSU professor and author on the study, Travis Ridout. “The other main finding or the main difference there is that digital advertising is actually less likely to talk about policy issues than is TV advertising.”
Ridout said there are a number of reasons for the disparities between the two mediums, including that the goals for digital advertisements are much more extensive than their televised counterparts. He said while both formats endeavor to persuade viewers to be sympathetic toward a particular point of view, digital ads may also seek to fundraise, gather demographic information or mobilize voters.
He said the choice of where to place advertisements is also an intentional attempt to reach specific demographics. For instance, while ads on social media have a heightened potential to reach younger voters, television viewers tend to skew older. However, Ridout pointed out the algorithm-driven nature of online ads allow for more of a targeted effort than those on TV.
“TV ads are generally aimed toward a fairly general audience. It’s people watching the news at six o’clock — you’re going to find Democrats, Republicans, independents are watching that,” he said. “These digital ads can be highly targeted to specific types of individuals, so if I know I’m aiming the ad at a Democrat, I can use some more partisan language — maybe get them riled up about Donald Trump, for instance.”
Ridout said the ability to target specific users by region or interest at a more affordable rate than purchasing ads on TV makes such spots attractive to candidates with fewer resources — like those running for local election.
Ridout said one foreseeable consequence of this more targeted format is that people are more likely to encounter political material that affirms their point of view rather than those that diverge.
“We theorize that this move to digital advertising is going to lead to more partisan polarization because you are more likely to just hear the message from your side,” he said. “Whereas on TV, you’re getting the message from the Democratic candidate and the Republican candidate and so maybe you’re taking in both of those messages.”
Ridout said the study focused on direct advertisement efforts of candidates but said future studies may take a closer look at strategies deployed by interest groups, such as political action committees.
