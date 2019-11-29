Mike Pearson and Melissa Sanborn, owners of Colter’s Creek Winery and Vineyards, will discuss their operation and offer tastes at the Washington State University Retirees Association meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewis Alumni Centre on campus in Pullman.
Husband and wife Pearson and Sanborn founded the company in 2007. Colter’s Creek has two off-site tasting rooms in Idaho, one in Julietta and one in Moscow, where customers can taste wines, sample locally grown and produced foods.
There is no charge to attend the program. The Retirees Association’s $15 dues can be paid by check at a monthly program or mailed to Lewis Alumni Centre, P.O. Box 646150, Pullman, WA 99164-6150.