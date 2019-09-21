Washington State University’s operating budget for fiscal year 2019 shows the university ended with a positive balance of about $7.8 million, achieving a goal to bring finances back into the black a year ahead of schedule.
It’s the first time since 2013 that the operating budget has been balanced, according to a news release focused on fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30.
The news was applauded by WSU’s Board of Regents.
“I’m grateful for the improved financial picture we are looking at here at Washington State University. That positive outlook is thanks to President Kirk Schulz, his executive team and the faculty and staff of this university,” said Brett Blankenship, chairman of WSU’s Board of Regents, in the release. “Our improved financial outlook enables us to continue to fulfill our land grant mission.”
In 2017, WSU announced a three-year plan to end a $30 million annual operating deficit.
In fiscal year 2018, the university reduced its deficit spending by $22 million. The university’s Fiscal Health Initiative aimed to balance WSU’s budget by the end of fiscal year 2020.
To combat the cost of a “series of strategic investments” that tapped into the central reserve funds, departments were required to craft plans to either increase revenue or reduce spending by 2.5 percent each year through 2020. The goal was to steadily eliminate the reliance on central reserves for ongoing operating expenses.
The operating deficit took a sizable bite out of WSU’s reserve fund, which had about $200 million in fiscal year 2013. In fiscal year 2017, the reserve fund had less than $100 million.
In a November 2018 interview, Schulz said the $100 million in reserves would only sustain WSU’s $1.1 billion annual operation for about six weeks. At that time, Schulz said he’d like to build the reserves back up to 15 percent to 20 percent of the university’s base budget.
Schulz, who became WSU’s president in 2016, said the spending reductions that are in place will be used to start rebuilding the reserves.
Progress has also been made to chip away at the athletics department’s annual operating deficit, although a balanced budget has not yet been reached. In fiscal year 2014, the operating deficit was $13.7 million. At the end of the most recent fiscal year, it was projected to be $7.1 million.
The annual deficit in the athletics department is on schedule to be eliminated by fiscal year 2024, stated the release.
More information about WSU’s fiscal health plan can be found at wsu.edu/fiscal-health.
