After less than two months on the job, Washington State University Provost Mitzi Montoya has announced that she will step down from her role as provost and executive vice president and serve as a WSU faculty member instead.
The announcement was made Thursday morning in a news release from WSU.
“Dr. Montoya and I have discussed this decision, and we mutually agree that this realignment is in the best interest of the university,” WSU President Kirk Schulz was quoted in the release. “I want to commend Mitzi for the energy she brought to the role of provost. She has been a strong advocate for the WSU system.”
Montoya came to WSU on Aug. 1 from Oregon State University, where she was dean of the college of business as well as the senior administrator for OSU’s Portland operations. She previously served in leadership positions at Arizona State University and North Carolina State.
When WSU announced Montoya had been selected to take over the role of provost and executive vice president in May, Schulz indicated she would “play a pivotal role in advancing our goal of becoming a top 25 research university by the year 2030.”
Montoya holds the rank of full professor with tenure in WSU’s Carson College of Business. She will assume a faculty appointment in the Department of Management, Information Systems, and Entrepreneurship.
Schulz will appoint an interim provost shortly and will announce his plans for filling the role permanently within the next few weeks, according to the WSU news release.