Washington State University’s signature apple has become a fan favorite among consumers across America, becoming the 10th bestselling U.S. apple variety after being put on shelves a little over three years ago.

Orchards across the state and WSU horticulturalists are celebrating the Cosmic Crisp’s success, as the new apple begins to be recognized as a household name. The variety is a signature Washington apple, bred and developed at WSU and grown all over the state. As the apple has ventured east into supermarkets, it has begun to rise in the ranks against its competition.

Proprietary Variety Management (PVM), a Yakima-based company contracted by WSU to commercialize the Cosmic Crisp, saw the apple had gained traction but wanted to know how well it was doing compared to other varieties.