Washington State University’s signature apple has become a fan favorite among consumers across America, becoming the 10th bestselling U.S. apple variety after being put on shelves a little over three years ago.
Orchards across the state and WSU horticulturalists are celebrating the Cosmic Crisp’s success, as the new apple begins to be recognized as a household name. The variety is a signature Washington apple, bred and developed at WSU and grown all over the state. As the apple has ventured east into supermarkets, it has begun to rise in the ranks against its competition.
Proprietary Variety Management (PVM), a Yakima-based company contracted by WSU to commercialize the Cosmic Crisp, saw the apple had gained traction but wanted to know how well it was doing compared to other varieties.
Reviewing Nielsen supermarket sales data, the company found from Sept. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023, the Cosmic Crisp ranked 10th by volume and eighth in total sales of all apples in the U.S, according to documents provided by PVM. The other top 10 varieties sold were, in order, the Gala, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Fuji, Red Delicious, Pink Lady, McIntosh, Envy and Ambrosia.
Cosmic Crisp is the brand name for the WA 38 apple variety, said Kate Evans, WSU professor and apple breeder. It was bred at WSU’s Wenatchee research station in 1997 and first commercially grown in 2017. The apple is grown exclusively in Washington, and approximately 20 million Cosmic Crisp trees are planted throughout the state.
The variety first hit supermarket shelves in 2019. Evans said it’s remarkable to see how well the Cosmic Crisp has done in the short period it’s been available.
“I think for any plant breeder, our aim is to always get our product into the hands of the consumer. And it’s really exciting to see so many people out there are eating and enjoying it,” said Evans. “It’s really satisfying to think if I’m encouraging more people to eat fruit, because it’s great-tasting, I’m also helping the health improvement for a lot of people.”
Kathryn Grandy, chief marketing officer at PVM, said it’s unprecedented the Cosmic Crisp made it to the top 10 in the short time it’s been offered. She added it’s “blown everyone’s minds.”
From September 2022 to January 2023, Grandy said the Cosmic Crisp’s sales volume rose 174%. Over the past year sales have grown 163% or about $41 million. She added the apple has the second-highest national average price per pound at $2.41.
Apple growers saw the largest harvest for the Cosmic Crisp last fall, collecting about five million 40-pound boxes. Grandy said that’s a rise of more than a million boxes from 2021, beating all records set in prior years.
Grandy said there are a few factors that play into the Cosmic Crisp’s success. When the apple hit the market, the COVID-19 pandemic ensued, which limited how far the variety could be transported. As the pandemic faded, more delivery drivers were able to stock supermarkets on the East Coast with the Cosmic Crisp. Also, with a large harvest growers were able to supply the growing demand.
In the Midwest, the apple ranked 11th, and in the Northeast it came in 14th. Regionally, the Cosmic Crisp ranked eighth in sales in the Western U.S.
Evans said the Cosmic Crisp’s sweetness and tang, as well as crispness, are reasons people keep going back for more. She added the apple is the most versatile on the market, eaten fresh or baked with a long shelf life.
The success of the Cosmic Crisp has inspired WSU horticulturalists to go to work. Evans said WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center is working on creating a new apple. She can’t give much away, but said it’s a very different eating experience than the well-loved Cosmic Crisp.