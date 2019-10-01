WSU’s Slinker named executive VP, provost on interim basis

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has appointed Bryan Slinker to serve as interim executive vice president and provost. Slinker is the current dean of WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Slinker’s appointment follows an announcement that former Executive Vice President and Provost Mitzi Montoya would be stepping down after barely two months on the job. Recruited from leadership at Oregon State University, Montoya started with WSU on Aug. 1.
Montoya holds the rank of full professor with tenure in WSU’s Carson College of Business. She will assume a faculty appointment in the Department of Management, Information Systems, and Entrepreneurship.
According to a WSU news release, Slinker’s appointment will be effective immediately and stretch until June 30, 2020. The release states President Schulz expects to announce plans for permanently filling the position in the next few weeks.