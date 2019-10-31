Washington State University on Wednesday celebrated the renaming of one of its most unique programs in honor of the industry leader who helped with its creation.
Donors contributed $2.5 million to name the Institute for Senior Living after Granger Cobb, the former CEO of Emeritus Senior Living, who died in 2015.
Nancy Swanger, director of the Granger Cobb Institute for Senior Living, said the institute is the first of its kind in the country. It is part of the School of Hospitality Business Management.
WSU created the program after a group of senior living industry professionals, including Cobb, approached the university to express a need for this type of program. WSU launched it in January 2018.
“It’s been industry-driven since day one,” Swanger said.
The goal of the institute is to develop a workforce for independent senior living, assisted living and memory care facilities, Swanger said. According to a news release from the university, specialists are needed to care for an estimated 75 million baby boomers who are becoming seniors.
Cobb’s family was in the audience for the celebration that took place at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on campus.
His sister Melanie Werdel said senior housing was Cobb’s passion and lifelong work.
“He made it look easy and it’s not an easy business,” she said.
Cassie Cobb, his daughter, said her father understood the importance of cultivating talent in order for the senior living industry to grow and be successful. She said he even taught classes at WSU.
Dan Baty, co-founder of Emeritus, said Granger Cobb had an “outstanding style of leadership.”
“I think the Granger Cobb Institute for Senior Living is a perfect reflection of what was important to Granger,” he said.
