Washington State University had always been Emma Spalding’s dream school, and she said nothing would stop her from attending — even a near-fatal car crash.

Spalding and her mom, Heidi Kesler, were on her way to tour the institution her senior year in August 2021, when a reckless driver struck their vehicle. Spalding was severely injured, and spent the semester confined to a hospital bed.

But, instead of letting the collision slow her down, Spalding said the incident only strengthened her determination.

