A Washington State University student was found dead inside his dorm over the weekend.
Officers at the WSU Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person at Perham Hall around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to public records. When they arrived, they discovered a deceased male student in his dorm, according to Dawn Daniels, assistant chief at the department.
Daniels said there was no indication of foul play, the agency is still investigating his death. WSU has chosen not to release the name of the student, and will not release any information about the student’s death at this time. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.