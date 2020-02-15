Trish Glazebrook, faculty member in Washington State University’s School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs, will present “When Women Walk,” discussing the intersections of gender, climate change and forced migration at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 203 of the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education on WSU’s campus in Pullman.
The presentation is part of the Common Reading lecture series, which hosts weekly events related to this year’s text, “Refuge: Rethinking Refugee Policy in a Changing World.” The talk is free.