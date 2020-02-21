Nicolas Lovrich, professor emeritus in political science at Washington State University, will speak as part of the Common Reading lecture series at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 203 of the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education.
Lovrich will discuss his work examining the differing responses to immigrant populations in two U.S. cities: Hazleton, Pa., and Twin Falls. Lovrich’s work examines not only the contemporary situation in each town, but also the historical contexts that produced them.
The talk is free.