WSU to bring the Pain Saw to BattleBots

After two years of theorizing, designing and testing, Washington State University’s Crimson Robotics Club will soon realize its goal of fielding a combat-capable, remote-control robot on the popular television show BattleBots.
Club President and founder Daniel Goto, who will receive a degree in mechanical engineering in the spring, said he has been watching BattleBots since he was 5. Their robot, which the team has named “Pain Saw,” will deploy a new offensive strategy, Goto said, which he hopes will lend them some advantage.
“You see a lot of different variations of just a few types of weapons for the show — so you’ve got spinning weapons and then you’ve got lifting and grabbing weapons,” Goto said. “We have a very novel weapon — we actually have four chainsaws, and the chainsaws have never been seen before on the TV show.”
In addition to Pain Saw’s chainsaws, Goto said the final design also includes circular “buzz” saws, a flamethrower and an arm capable of lifting 800 pounds. While the bot itself is still being fabricated in-house at WSU and has yet to be assembled, Goto said Pain Saw will be box-shaped with a low ramp and lifting arm at its front. The weapon modules will be mounted on top of the ramp.
Brad Taylor, one of the leaders on the team that designed the robot, said the key strategy is to use the bot’s wedge shape and lifting arm to trap competitors on top of its weapons so they can cut and cook them into submission.
“Our modular weapons are a big benefit and a lot of robots kind of stay away from low-profile wedges but we’re kind of gunning for that to be in our favor,” Taylor said. “You can compromise another robot’s wedge a little easier, and we have a lot of the weight in the front of the robot, so that should really help us win, if we come nose to nose, to really get underneath them.”
Taylor is also one of two people who will be controlling Pain Saw — he will pilot the bot around the arena while another team member operates the weapons.
Goto said competitors will meet in Long Beach, Calif., to battle in early April. Pain Saw will compete in four fights and then, based on its performance, the team will be placed in one of two elimination brackets consisting of either 16 or 32 teams. In addition to their four scheduled fights, Goto said there is also the possibility they will be pulled into a special match-up. He said it is not uncommon for the show to feature matches pitting East Coast against West Coast, or college against college. Team members were particularly excited about the possibility of defeating a robotics team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Crimson Robotics Club will join a field of more than 80 other teams from a dozen different countries to vie for a trophy shaped like a giant, hexagonal nut fastener and a cash prize. While he is unsure of the sum included in the prize, Goto said it would go to the club if they win.
“We’re nervous, but I have a lot of faith in my team,” Goto said. “They’re a lot of really, really strong engineers and we’ve been working on this for two years now, so I feel pretty confident that we’ll be able to put on a really good show.”
The first episode of the coming season of BattleBots in which Pain Saw and Crimson Robotics Club will compete will air May 15 on the Discovery Channel.
