The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University will host educator and curator Namita Gupta Wiggers, who will present the talk, “Teaching Through Talking: How Betty Feves’ Ceramics Reveal Historic Shifts in Art Education,” from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Wiggers will discuss an important pivot in arts education in the 1930s and 40s exemplified by the ceramics of artist and WSU alumnus Betty Feves. This talk accompanies the exhibition “Betty Feves: The Earth Itself” at the museum.
The livestreamed talk will be followed by a moderated question and answer session. For more information and access to a Zoom link for the presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3olH3bv.