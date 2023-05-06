WSU to raise tuition by 2.5%

Weiler

 Jenny Fontaine/ Office of Public and Government Affairs

Washington State University will raise its tuition rates next academic year, but the rise will be lower than what the Washington State Legislature recommended.

The WSU Board of Regents unanimously approved the tuition increase during its meeting in Spokane on Friday. Earlier in the week legislators set Washington’s tuition cap at a 3% increase for institutions statewide. Regents decided to make it 2.5% for all resident undergraduate students.

Fluctuation in tuition is normal, said Phil Weiler, vice president of university marketing and communications. Depending on what state lawmakers decide as a reasonable amount, the maximum increase of tuition changes every year.

