WSU to relax COVID-19 protocols

Washington State University will soon no longer require students, employees and other campus visitors to wear masks inside the majority of buildings.
The switch to make face coverings optional, which begins March 12, follows updated safety protocols from the state of Washington. According to WSU Insider, the new policy applies to classrooms, residence halls, recreation centers and dining halls.
“After examining the available data and consulting with public health experts, we feel confident that we can begin to ease our pandemic-related restrictions,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said. “Vaccination rates among the WSU community are strong, and while we continue to monitor conditions within our communities, I am confident we are on the right track to bring the pandemic under control.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that masks will continue to be required inside medical facilities, which would include Cougar Health Services and the counseling centers on WSU’s Pullman campus. Face coverings will also still be required on public transit per federal law.
Effective March 1, the university is no longer mandating proof of vaccination for visitors attending campus events. The same restriction was lifted at the state level.
“While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable,” Inslee said in a statement Monday. “As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”
The easing of preventative measures against COVID-19 comes as hospitalizations decrease and local cases dip into the single digits. Improved access to face masks, vaccinations and tests reportedly played a role in the decision.
Schulz advises students, faculty and staff to continue self-screening for illness before visiting a WSU campus and to stay home if sick.
“While we are making these policy changes, we encourage Cougs who feel more comfortable wearing a mask to continue to do so,” Schulz said. “The health of our community as well as their loved ones remains paramount. Vaccines, face coverings and social distancing remain vital tools to help prevent the spread of serious illness within our communities.”
Testing and vaccinations are still available at Cougar Health Services to students on the Pullman campus.
