Washington State University’s Office of Emergency Management will test its campuswide alert system in Pullman at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
This will be a regular test of the school’s WSU Alert Pullman system which informs those signed up to receive emergency notifications of threatening situations via texts, phone calls and emails. Any messages associated with the alert will be clearly flagged as a test.
The drill will also include outdoor warning sirens on campus and a test of electronic door-locking systems in randomly selected buildings. The release notes that those inside affected buildings during the lockdown drill may still exit at any time.
The test and lockdown will end at noon.