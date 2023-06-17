A Washington State University student pleaded guilty after being accused of assaulting multiple officers and harassing several women.

Joseph Reising, 19, changed his plea in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. He was arrested on campus Jan. 5 and charged with third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

WSU police were dispatched to Northside Residence Hall on a report of a man touching people and jumping into cars. When officers arrived, they saw a man identified as Reising approach them carrying a shoe, asking them if they had a Taser, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said in court.

