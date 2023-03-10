The Washington State University vice chancellor of student affairs is to retire at the end of the year.
Ellen Taylor announced Wednesday she will be retiring in December. Taylor served as the associate vice president for student engagement when she joined WSU in 2018, according to a WSU Insider post. She began to lead student affairs in September 2021 before being appointed as vice chancellor last year.
Taylor holds a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, according to the post. She was recently honored with the NSPA Region V Scott Goodnight Award for Outstanding Performance as a Dean.