Recent trespassing on Hitchcock Research Track south of the Washington State University campus spurred the university to release a reminder to students and residents Thursday that the horse track is off limits to all unauthorized activities, individuals, vehicles and animals.
According to the news release, area residents have been using the track to jog, walk, run their dogs or for other purposes, despite the area being posted as off limits.
The track was recently reconditioned to prepare for ongoing research, and officials warned that personnel working in and around the track have been instructed to contact the WSU Police Department to warn away trespassers and/or their animals found using the track and its surrounding area.