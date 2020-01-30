A raft of local buildings has joined the Society of Architectural Historians’ Archipedia database as part of a statewide effort to showcase 100 sites that represent the social, economic and historic impact of Washington’s built environment.
J. Philip Gruen, an associate professor with Washington State University’s College of Design and Construction, who was selected to help coordinate and curate the Washington effort, said the project originally began as a series of books called “The Buildings of the United States.”
“Print books ... are limited in terms of the ability to expand them or change content, because with print just the difficulty of getting another volume out is astronomical,” Gruen said. “So they moved stuff online to be able to be much more flexible and wanted to accelerate the process of completing at least 100 sites for every state.”
Gruen described Archipedia as an online project that is responsible for documenting and cataloging approximately 20,000 building sites, landscapes, neighborhoods and urban districts around the country.
Gruen said some sites selected in Washington contain multiple entries submitted as a single site. For example, he said the Seattle Center site, which includes the Space Needle, is comprised of about 15 discrete structures, and WSU’s Pullman campus site includes 17 entries. With about 238 entries, he said, Washington submitted the second-highest number of individual structures to Archipedia of any state.
State coordinators were given significant liberty to develop criteria structures, and districts would have to meet to be included in Washington’s contribution to the database, Gruen said. He said rather than feature historic or iconic architectural specimens, Washington coordinators sought to include structures that were representative of the state’s cultural and social narrative.
“The most important thing to us was to look into the stories of these buildings and to try to understand them as more than just beauty, function and structure — more than just the facts,” Gruen said. “That was very important and part of what we did, but we also tried to understand these buildings within their larger cultural milieu — that is to say, how did they and how do they ... function within the lives of people?”
Gruen said this fixation on narrative as a way to interpret the state’s built environment allowed them to include some seemingly humble structures, including Pullman’s Dumas Seed Warehouse, the city proper’s only contribution to the site.
Now a Frontier Communications retail location, the structure was once a storage warehouse for dry peas, garbanzo beans and lentils harvested on the Palouse. While the building is no beauty to behold, it was once owned by Edwin Dumas, who is credited with helping to establish a toehold for Washington agricultural products in markets in Japan and East Asia.
“He was instrumental in helping build that relationship which is now a big chunk of the market for Palouse products in East Asia,” said Robert Franklin, another state coordinator and assistant director of the Hanford History Project at WSU Tri-Cities. “So that little warehouse ... it’s emblematic of that not only agricultural history but the connections between eastern Washington and East Asia.”
Gruen, who led the effort to identify consequential structures on WSU’s Pullman campus, said he tried to view this small slice of Pullman “as a microcosm for Archipedia as a whole.” As a result, he said the structures selected run the gamut of buildings built since the late 19th century. This includes everything from WSU’s historic Bryan Hall and its four-faced clock tower commonly featured in the school’s marketing materials to the relatively modern Brelsford Visitor’s Center situated on the edge of campus near Pullman’s downtown.
On Thursday, WSU’s Center for Arts and Humanities sponsored an event to announce the launch of Washington’s “100 Classic Buildings” on Archipedia. CAH Director Todd Butler said he is hopeful the site will become a useful tool for “community gatekeepers” like librarians and educators.
“A database like this is only really useful if people use it,” Butler said. “We’re sponsoring this talk partly to introduce people to, what I would say is a way to tour from your home some of the nation’s most exciting (and) significant structures. The value of something like this is it makes us aware of surroundings we walk by every day and don’t realize their significance, their histories and how that part of our environment has a story behind it.”
