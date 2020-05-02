WSU won’t refund student fees

Washington State University will not be refunding student fees for the spring semester despite classes being moved online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSU President Kirk Schulz announced the university’s decision Thursday and the topic was discussed Friday during a WSU online town hall.
The university conducted a review of the mandatory fees to determine whether to offer refunds. Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales during Friday’s town hall said about $12.5 million in fees cover the debt payments for buildings and facilities centered around student services. It also pays for more than 100 full-time staff and about 500 student employees who work at these facilities.
The fees include those for recreation facilities, the Compton Union Building fee, stadium fee, transit fee and media fee. Gonzales said these fees were initiated and approved by the students.
“It was students who said, ‘We need these,’ ” she said.
She said student employment and services such as telehealth, live fitness classes and Center for Civic Engagement services are still necessary for students studying remotely.
“We want to let you know we know you’re probably disappointed with the decision but we absolutely feel that it is important for us and for the experience for future Cougs to maintain those fees and structures,” she said.
Students that are struggling financially can receive emergency student aid from the CARES Act. In a statement published Thursday, Schulz said WSU will distribute $10.8 million who qualify for federal financial aid based on enrollment, family contribution and need.
Brian Dixon, WSU assistant vice president for financial services, said during the town hall these funds “have been targeted towards students who experienced expenses related to the disruption of our operations shifting from in-person classes to online.”
Starting next week, students can receive between $500 and $1,500 depending on need and if they have dependent children. Students can visit studentcar.wsu.edu for more information.
WSU is still planning for in-person classes at all campus locations for the fall semester. Schulz said there are still many questions that need to be answered, but said the health of faculty, staff and students is “paramount.”
“We’re not going to do anything to put people at risk where we’re being foolish or foolhardy or not doing planning,” he said.
He said some of the “best and brightest” people in Washington and at WSU are looking at how to approach the fall semester.
“It may not look exactly like it did last fall, but it’s still going to be that Coug experience,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.