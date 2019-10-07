A 13-year-old driving a dirt bike was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Endicott.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was driving the dirt bike southbound down Third Street and failed to yield to a stop sign at the corner of E Street. The teen reportedly struck a vehicle traveling westbound and being driven by Randy Demler, 66, of Endicott.
The juvenile was transported to the hospital via Life Flight helicopter, his condition is unknown.
The collision is under investigation.