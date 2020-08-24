The YMCA of the Palouse is offering a weekly academic day camp program for children which begins today and will run until schools can safely return to in-person instruction.
The day camp will offer attendees a structured environment to be successful with local school districts’ online instruction.
The camp will take place at Gladish Community Center in Pullman from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for youth ages 5 (entering kindergarten) to 12.
For the safety of program staff and youth participants, the YMCA will be following social distancing and health guidelines to include mandatory face coverings to minimize COVID-19 risk of exposure.
Space will be limited with priority going to those registering their children for full-time enrollment on a first-come, first-served basis. Part-time and daily drop-ins will be accepted as space is available.
Cost to register is $47 per day and $200 per week with financial assistance available to those who qualify.
For more information, contact the YMCA of the Palouse at (509) 332-3524 or by email at info@palouseymca.org.