The YMCA of the Palouse, based in Pullman, is asking the public for feedback to see what the nonprofit can do to improve the lives of adults and youth on the Palouse.
The 125-year-old nonprofit is asking people from around the region to fill out a community needs assessment on its website. Director of Programs Josh Paparazzo said the survey will serve as a “roadmap” that could lead to the YMCA introducing additional services for the public.
“We’re a service organization and we want to find out within the community what the interests are, what the gaps are,” he said.
The survey, available until Feb. 16, has two open-ended questions that ask residents what they think are the most pressing community needs relating to adults and youth in their community.
It also asks them about other topics, such as if their community provides learning opportunities for adults, services for senior populations, after school options for youth and whether teenagers are leaving high school with college or career readiness skills.
Paparazzo said the organization is willing to serve people outside Pullman and wants to hear from people in places like Colton, Colfax, Moscow and Potlatch to see what services they want in their communities.
YMCA of the Palouse Board Chairwoman Katie Van Wyngarden said the nonprofit is trying to see how it compares to other community organizations.
“We don’t want to be offering a program that’s also being offered by three different community organizations,” she said.
Currently, YMCA of the Palouse offers after-school programs at Pullman’s elementary schools, summer camp programs and oversees local Special Olympics teams.
Van Wyngarden said after the survey results are in, the nonprofit will team up with the YMCA of the USA to analyze the data and see what other programs for youth and adults it could implement locally.
She said the YMCA of the Palouse is unique in that it does not have its own designated facility with a gym, a pool and additional amenities like other YMCA locations. Instead, it has a small office space in downtown Pullman and utilizes other buildings in the city to do its work.
She said the community needs assessment won’t change that.
“Don’t expect a facility with a pool next week,” she said.
But it could lead to YMCA of the Palouse expanding its offerings, she said.
The survey can be found at the YMCA of the Palouse website palouseymca.org.
