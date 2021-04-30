Thanks to $20,000 in grant awards, the YMCA of the Palouse can offer 20 full-ride scholarships for families looking for after-school and summer programs in Pullman for their children.
YMCA of the Palouse Director Josh Paparazzo said these programs, held at Gladish Community Center, provide needed child care opportunities to families. He said the programs are a “structured, safe place” for children to spend their time.
The YMCA of the Palouse received $5,000 in grant dollars from the METER Foundation for its after-school programs and $15,000 from the Innovia Foundation for its summer programs.
These scholarships are available to families who qualify for financial assistance based on income and household size.
Paparazzo assures that those who miss out on a scholarship can still find financial assistance through YMCA.
“We will never turn away a child due to financial hardship, ever,” he said.
The grants make it easier for the nonprofit to open up more of those opportunities to families, he said.
The after school program, which is for students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade, begins after school ends and runs to 6 p.m. each day. It normally costs $295 per month to enroll in the after-school program. The Pullman School District provides transportation.
The after school program offers homework help, STEM activities, art activities and physical fitness.
The summer program, which is for students kindergarten through age 12, also offers STEM, art and physical activities in addition to field trips and swimming at Pullman’s Reaney Park.
The summer program costs $200 per week.
Paparazzo said 45 students a week will be allowed during the summer program per week.This limit is because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it is still an increase compared to last year when YMCA limited capacity to 20 students a week.
During a normal year, the program would see as many as 50 to 60 children a week, he said. He said eight have already signed up for this year.
“We’re anticipating we’re going to be filling up quickly,” he said.
He said the YMCA of the Palouse will follow mask and social distancing guidelines.
Paparazzo said partial scholarships are available to those who do not qualify for full-ride scholarships.
Those interested can email YMCA of the Palouse at info@palouseymca.org or call 509-332-3524.
