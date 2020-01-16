Finalists for the 2020 Young Artist Competition will perform in a free public recital beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., in Moscow.
Finalists include Rebekah Heo and Ryan Holder, both students at Pullman High School, and Jonna Sobeloff-Gittes, a student at Moscow High School, in the high school division.
In the college division: Olivia Saurette, Dylan Aguayo, Marley Ball and Kaho Suda — all students at University of Idaho; and Washington State University students Jake Berreth, Breanna Daley, Duncan Titus and Stasia Kulsa.
The finalists will compete for a $1,000 prize and the opportunity to perform with the Washington Idaho Symphony during its April concert.