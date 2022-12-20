KENDRICK — Three young mountain lions that were found under a deck at a Kendrick residence have been euthanized, Idaho Fish and Game announced Monday.

“We made the decision to euthanize because lions habituated in an urban setting pose a public safety risk,” Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare said in a news release.

Besides posing a risk to the public, mountain lions who are comfortable in an urban setting are also “difficult and risky” to relocate to a wild area.

Tags

Recommended for you