The Pullman Young Professionals will host a Pullman City Council Candidate Forum 6-8 p.m. today at the Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
The forum will feature candidates running for a contested city council seat. Participating candidates include Francis Benjamin, Chris Johnson, Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks. Benjamin is running against Macoll for an at-large position. Johnson is running against Parks to represent Ward 1.
Informational on the proposed bond for a new electronic healthcare records system and construction of a new outpatient facility at Pullman Regional Hospital will be presented.
The event is free and open to the public.