Being born in the United States gave Ricky Ha a chance and a privilege beyond what his parents had growing up.

And now after four years, he will be honoring them as the first-generation graduate in the family.

Ha, 21, was born in Kennewick, Wash., and is the son of Hy and Chau Ha, who are from Vietnam. He will be graduating from Washington State University today at Beasley Coliseum with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in sociology. Commencement festivities will begin at 8 a.m. today and WSU’s various departments will take turns honoring their graduates.

