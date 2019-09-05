Moscow City Councilor Anne Zabala said she filed for reelection Wednesday.
She joins Sandra Kelly, who serves on several local boards and committees, and Maureen Laflin, a longtime University of Idaho College of Law faculty member, in filing for one of the three open Moscow City Council positions in November.
Zabala was elected to a two-year seat on the council in 2017.
According to a news release provided by Zabala, she worked as a fundraiser at the University of Idaho and serves as the executive director of Backyard Harvest. Zabala has served on several nonprofit organization boards, including the Moscow Young Professionals and Moscow Affordable Housing Trust. In her capacity with the city, she has served as a representative with SMART Transit and the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee.
Jim Boland, Kathryn Bonzo and Zabala hold the three positions. Boland and Bonzo said they will not run. The filing period for declarations of candidacy ends Friday.