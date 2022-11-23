Moscow City Councilor Anne Zabala announced Tuesday she will resign from the council at the end of November.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure serving on the Moscow City Council for the past five years,” she stated in a news release. “At the end of November, I will resign my post as I will no longer live in the community — a decision that has absolutely nothing to do with current events. I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Moscow.”
Zabala will be moving to Japan with her partner. Her term on the council was set to expire in 2023.