Nearly three months after the Pullman City Council confronted Ziply Fiber representatives about complaints from Pullman customers, the internet provider came back Tuesday to address how it responded to those issues.
In December, Ziply representatives Tom Murn and Rob Vigil heard strong criticism from the council for problems that arose during Ziply’s construction project to install fiber internet infrastructure throughout Pullman.
These problems involve a variety of issues including damage to homeowners’ yards, slow cleanup efforts and not giving property owners advanced notice of work.
Edward Ranck-Copher, a Pullman city engineer, laid out many of these complaints in a December memo to the council, and several council members shared their own negative experiences with Ziply.
Murn attended Tuesday’s council meeting to outline the ways Ziply has responded to these problems. He said a construction inspector was tasked with reviewing all the past and current complaints from customers and followed up with homeowners to make sure those problems were resolved.
Ziply addressed 33 concerns brought to them and is continuing to work on several pending issues involving sewer-related and landscaping issues.
It updated its website and its construction notices to better communicate information with customers, Murn said.
Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz contacted each of the city council members to issue an apology.
“I felt that his apology was sincere,” said Councilwoman Eileen Macoll. “I felt that he took our comments and criticisms under advisement and was willing to move forward with the changes.”
Councilman Nathan Weller, who was among the most vocal critics of Ziply during that December meeting, said Tuesday he appreciated the company’s response to that criticism.
“You have come to the plate,” Weller said. “And I believe in second chances — I believe in being able to continue moving forward and continue growing”
Murn thanked Weller in response.
“We will continue to work hard to earn that,” Murn said. “We don’t take that for granted.”
To date, Ziply has completed 96% of its fiber infrastructure project in Pullman.
Also Tuesday, the council allowed the Pullman Lodging Tax Advisory Commission to award the Pullman Chamber of Commerce a $57,750 grant for the 2022 National Lentil Festival to be held Aug. 19-20.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.