The Pullman City Council unanimously approved a zone change Tuesday for nearly 4 acres that would pave the way for more apartments on the south end of the city.
In August, the Pullman Planning Commission recommended changing the zoning for the two parcels on Bypass Drive from general commercial to R4 high-density, multifamily residential. The parcels are located south of Pullman Regional Hospital. Upon receiving the development application, Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz said the city would require the developer to widen the road as needed.
“Essentially, we would be asking the developer to offset the impact of their development and build the road to the section that we require,” Kohtz said. The land is part of the Palouse Business Center subdivision available for business development, but has sat vacant for years and KIP Development initially proposed it be used for high-density dwellings. The council also adopted a new comprehensive city plan dated September 2021. The previous plan hadn’t been updated since 1999. Officials reviewed the city’s plan for construction projects and department upgrades for the next six years, including the Pullman Fire Department’s goal to construct a new fire station which is estimated to cost nearly $8 million. Council members all voted to adopt the six-year capital improvement program for the city from 2022 through 2027.
“Some of those Main Street downtown enhancements are things that really affect how people feel about Pullman, and the progress we’re making,” Councilor Brandon Chapman said.
The council passed a six-year transportation improvement program for the city with the same duration. A proposed fee schedule for fire permits was also adopted by the council. Ray Lamoureux, chief of training at the Pullman Fire Department, said the update includes capturing fees based on the square footage of the project rather than an engineer’s estimate of the cost. “We’re trying to encourage our contractors to be a little more studious with our time,” he said. “So we built some measures into the fee schedule to assist them in helping us.”
