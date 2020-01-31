The Latah County Zoning Commission will have public hearings at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 12 in Room 2-B of the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
Wednesday’s hearing will receive public comment on RZ 1117 and RZ 1118, rezoning Agriculture Forest to Rural Residential properties.
The hearing scheduled for Feb. 12 will receive public comment on multiple conditional use permits as well as a rezone application.
Additional information, including copies of proposals, is available at latah.id.us/planning_building/, from the Planning Department at the Latah County Courthouse and by calling (208) 883-7220.
Written comments will be accepted until noon the day of the hearing.