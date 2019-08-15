The Latah County Zoning Commission will host a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 2B at the Latah County Courthouse, 522 S. Adams St., Moscow.
The commission will receive comments on CUP 1093, a conditional use permit for a single space RV park on a 10-acre parcel located on Nora Creek Road in Troy.
Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Contact the Latah County Courthouse at (208) 883-7220 for information and copies of the proposal.
Written testimony will not be accepted after 5 p.m. Monday.