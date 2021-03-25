A virtual panel discussion and question-answer session is scheduled for Monday in response to U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan to breach the four Lower Snake River dams.
The discussion, organized by a group of students affiliated with the University of Idaho Sustainability Center’s Sustainability Leadership Program, will take place from 5-6:15 p.m. via Zoom. Those interested can register online at this shortened web link: bit.ly/39cUPqW.
The panel discussion will not advocate for or against the Northwest in Transition plan, instead aiming to discuss both the benefits and drawbacks of dam breaching with expert input, according to student organizers.