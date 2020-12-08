The Malden branch of Whitman County Library has moved to a temporary location for the winter.
After providing pop-up library service to the Malden community under a tent for the past month, the library reopened Dec. 2 in one of the new portable classrooms recently installed by the Avista Foundation at the Malden City Park. The Pine Creek Community Long-Term Recovery Group and Malden Food Bank share the building.
The town of Malden and nearby Pine City were ravaged by fire in early September.
The library is offering books and movies for all ages, computer use, free Wi-Fi, and grab-and-go activity bags for kids, teens, and adults. Due to COVID safety measures, two people are allowed in the building at a time for 15 minutes of browsing or 30 minutes of computer use.
WCL plans to work with community leaders to move into a more permanent location in the next year. For more information, contact Vanessa Place via email at malden@whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 569-3350. The library is open 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.