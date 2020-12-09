Malden Mayor Dan Harwood and Director of the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long-Term Recovery Group Scott Hokonson wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking for federal assistance to help those affected by the devastating Labor Day wildfire.
The letter is a follow-up to the letters from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington’s Congressional delegation asking for a federal disaster declaration.
On Labor Day, a wildfire destroyed more than 85 percent of homes in Malden and Pine City. According to the letter, 60 percent of those homes were uninsured or underinsured.
“We are committed to rebuilding our communities and restoring our lives,” the letter wrote. “However, without your help this may not be possible.”
The letter can be found at https://bit.ly/2Ka0Wm2.