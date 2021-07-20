A 36-year-old man was taken early Tuesday morning to Coeur d’Alene via Life Flight Network after he allegedly accidentally shot himself while trying to clear a .22 caliber revolver at a home on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street, Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said.
Dahlinger said the bullet went through the man’s right hand and into his groin sometime around 12:17 a.m. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow before he was airlifted.
Dahlinger said the man is expected to be cited for allegedly discharging a firearm in city limits.