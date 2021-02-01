A 20-year-old man allegedly got into a physical altercation with a clerk at the Idaho State Liquor Store Saturday night after he tried to grab his fake identification from the employee at the West Pullman Road location, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
Krasselt said the man allegedly grabbed the clerk in an attempt to get his fake ID back and a fight ensued that resulted in the two men going to the floor. Other employees separated the two men.
The 20-year-old left the store before police arrived but was later contacted and cited for suspicion of battery and a fake ID. The clerk sustained a minor injury that did not require medical attention, Krasselt said.