Washington State University Police arrested a 34-year-old Tacoma man early Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a Pullman hotel room.
Demetrius Robinson was booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree felony assault, fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree felony harassment and unlawful imprisonment.
WSU Police Assistant Chief Steve Hansen said Robinson allegedly choked a woman, threatened to kill her and grabbed her when she tried to leave a Marriott Residence Inn hotel room.
After the woman left the room, a Marriott Residence Inn employee called police shortly after midnight after seeing the woman crying.
The woman did not require medical attention. Police found Robinson at the hotel, questioned him and arrested him.
Hansen said police served a search warrant and allegedly found drugs in the hotel room. The investigation is ongoing.