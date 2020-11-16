Whitman County Sheriff deputies booked a 45-year-old Rosalia man into jail Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down Community Baptist Church in Rosalia.
Deputies responded when a witness called saying they saw the man pour gasoline onto a door and porch connected to the church. The witness described the man as aggressive and irrational and saying he was going to burn down the church.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Samuel Owens, who allegedly tried to force entry into one of the church’s exterior doors.
Owens was arrested without incident.
Owens was later booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of attempted first degree arson, criminal trespass and malicious mischief. Owens will be scheduled to have his first court appearance this afternoon.