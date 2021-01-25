A 21-year-old Moscow man allegedly crashed his Chevrolet Avalanche through two fences and then abandoned the vehicle, which was high-centered on a landscaping boulder, Sunday night at Lillian Woodworth Otness Park in Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
In addition to the park’s fences, Krasselt said the lawn at the park, located on West A and North Asbury streets, was damaged from the man driving through the grass.
He said the man was arrested later that night for suspicion of disturbing the peace after the allegedly intoxicated man was reportedly yelling outside around 9:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of West A Street for anyone to fight him. He was also cited for suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident without providing information for the incident at Lillian Woodworth Otness Park.
Shortly after 11:30 that night, an argument between two of the man’s relatives reportedly broke out at the scene of the car crash, Krasselt said. A 29-year-ol