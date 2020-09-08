A Colton man died Monday afternoon when the combine he was driving rolled onto him as he tried to exit the vehicle.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, Brian Lee Smith, 55, stumbled when exiting the combine as it was rolling into a drainage ditch on Bauer Road near Wold Road west of Colton at about 3:50 p.m. Smith suffered massive internal injuries and deputies indicate he died at the scene.
Smith had been working on top of the the combine when it began moving in reverse toward the drainage ditch. Witnesses indicate Smith tried to climb down a ladder to safety but stumbled, according to Whitman County Undersheriff Chris Chapman.