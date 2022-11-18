The Moscow Police Department released a map on Facebook showing the known locations of four University of Idaho students before they were murdered early Sunday morning.
Detectives are seeking additional tips from the public to further their investigation.
The map shows two victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the UI campus between approximately 8-9 p.m. Saturday. They ended up at the King Road residence approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The King Road residence is where the murders took place.
Victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were seen at the Corner Club on Main Street between 10 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They then visited the Grub Truck on Main Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. before making their way back to the King Road residence at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Anyone near these areas who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information is asked to call the tip line at (208) 883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.
Idaho State Police is also requesting any downtown businesses with exterior video footage to share it with ISP. Downtown video footage from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday can be sent to Leslie Lehman with the Idaho State Police. Lehman can be reached at (208) 661-7487 or via email at Leslie.Lehman@isp.idaho.gov.