Firefighters from the Moscow Rural Fire District work to extinguish a barn burning Monday on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
Geoff Crimmins/Daily News
A breathtaking fire north of Moscow on Monday night engulfed a large barn used as a commercial piano restoration business.
The blaze, reported at about 8 p.m. on Foothill Road about three miles north of the city limits, swirled 50 feet into the night sky.
Firefighters from the Moscow Rural Fire District work to extinguish a barn burning on Monday evening on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
Embers from a barn fire swirl around a firefighter from the Moscow Rural Fire District on Monday evening on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
A firefighter from the Moscow Rural Fire District mans a tender that was supply water to other trucks working to extinguish a barn burning on Monday evening on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
A firefighter from the Moscow Rural Fire District works to extinguish a barn burning on Monday evening on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
A fire smoulders around the remains of a Mason & Hamlin grand piano on Tuesday after a Monday-night fire destroyed a barn housing Grand American Piano on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
A fire smoulders around the remains of vintage grand pianos on Tuesday after a Monday-night fire destroyed a barn housing Grand American Piano on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
Moscow Fire Marshal Dan Ellinwood, right, talks with Monte McMillan on Tuesday after a Monday-night fire destroyed a barn housing Grand American Piano on Foothill Road north of Moscow.
According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, an open-flame kerosene heater was unplugged but left on a timer and ignited a blanket, believing to have caused the fire. Moscow fire officials have not yet identified a cause of the fire.
About 30 grand pianos, an antique guitar collection, a van and tools and chemicals related to the business, Grand American Piano, were destroyed, the sheriff’s office said.
Moscow rural volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze and no one was injured.