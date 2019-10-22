Massive blaze claims barn, grand pianos

Firefighters from the Moscow Rural Fire District work to extinguish a barn burning Monday on Foothill Road north of Moscow.

A breathtaking fire north of Moscow on Monday night engulfed a large barn used as a commercial piano restoration business.

The blaze, reported at about 8 p.m. on Foothill Road about three miles north of the city limits, swirled 50 feet into the night sky.

According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, an open-flame kerosene heater was unplugged but left on a timer and ignited a blanket, believing to have caused the fire. Moscow fire officials have not yet identified a cause of the fire.

About 30 grand pianos, an antique guitar collection, a van and tools and chemicals related to the business, Grand American Piano, were destroyed, the sheriff’s office said.

Moscow rural volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze and no one was injured.

