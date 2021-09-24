Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert on Friday announced a new order requiring the public to wear masks in all city-owned facilities.
Lambert issued an advisory proclamation encouraging community members and businesses to do their part to help prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The proclamation encourages people to get vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors when they cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from those not in their household, and frequently wash their hands.
“Let’s set aside our political differences and beliefs to unite as a community, to make the choice to do our part to protect ourselves, our community members, to support our community partners and businesses, and to keep our kids in school,” Lambert said in a statement.