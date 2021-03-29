Maggie Meyer was named the 2022 Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Woman on Saturday.
Meyer won awards in four of the five judged categories — Interview, Fitness, Talent and Self-expression. She earned $1,350 in college scholarships at the program and will represent Colton-Uniontown at the state Distinguished Young Woman program in Pullman in the fall for the chance to advance to the national program, held annually in Mobile, Ala.
Lola Baerlocher was named first alternate and won the Spirit Award and $400 in scholarships. Mary Pluid won the second alternate title and a $300 scholarship. Elysia Rogerson won the Scholastic category and $150.